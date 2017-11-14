Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers may have gotten the win they needed to turn their season around. James dragged the Cavaliers to a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the New York Knicks in a game that may have given the team its swagger back after a slow struggle to open the 2017-18 season.

But not everyone is convinced the Cavaliers will improve defensively and figure things out, even when Isaiah Thomas joins the team as a healthy option at the point. The question is, then, what should the Cavaliers do with James potentially headed to free agency and the team very much in flux.

Howard Beck’s long piece for Bleacher Report Mag includes a very curious quote from an NBA executive outside of the Cavaliers organization who claims the team should be looking to trade LeBron if the Cavaliers continue to struggle.