The Cavs Unveiled New Nike ‘Wine’ Uniforms, And Kyrie Irving Is Still Front And Center

#Nike #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.07.17 30 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cavaliers are the latest team to officially release their first two new Nike uniform sets, and Cleveland will have a very different look with their Icon edition — formerly the Away uniform. Most teams Association and Icon edition uniforms have looked very similar to their past Home and Away uniforms, with the most notable exception being the Pacers.

However, the Cavaliers have also made a significant change as they introduced a “wine” look that will be a significant part of their rotation next season — which is the all-red uniform that leaked earlier this summer. There’s still a chance that a dark blue uniform will still exist for Cleveland, along with an all-gold uniform, but as of now it is an all-white ensemble along with the wine look that we have confirmed officially.

