LeBron James isn’t the only NBA player concerned about his general manager’s abrupt dismissal. Jimmy Butler now appears to be completely turned off on a potential move to Cleveland now that David Griffin is out in Cleveland.

Just one day after reporting that Cavaliers players actively encouraged Butler to seek a trade to Cleveland, Joe Cowley says his sources — and the Cavaliers — have reversed course on the move. According to a report published Thursday, Cavaliers players are now telling Butler to avoid a move to Cleveland because of the “chaos” in the Cavaliers front office.