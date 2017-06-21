LeBron James isn’t the only NBA player concerned about his general manager’s abrupt dismissal. Jimmy Butler now appears to be completely turned off on a potential move to Cleveland now that David Griffin is out in Cleveland.
Just one day after reporting that Cavaliers players actively encouraged Butler to seek a trade to Cleveland, Joe Cowley says his sources — and the Cavaliers — have reversed course on the move. According to a report published Thursday, Cavaliers players are now telling Butler to avoid a move to Cleveland because of the “chaos” in the Cavaliers front office.
Does he have a no-trade clause? If not, what he wants is of no concern to the teams.
Plus, bringing Butler in would mean the Cavs big three would be breaking up early. Love would have to be moved to Chicago.
Hell, any relevant move by Cleveland would involve moving Love and breaking up their big three.