The Cavs Twitter Account Accidentally Tweeted Out A Clippers Highlight For Some Reason

#NBA Jumpstart #Los Angeles Clippers #Cleveland Cavaliers #Twitter
12.09.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Things got a bit twisted for the Cavaliers social media team on Saturday afternoon. The team was gearing up for a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday when the team’s account tweeted out a random highlight from a Clippers/Wizards game happening in the afternoon.

The highlight was actually pretty benign, just a simple passing play between Jawun Evans, Danilo Gallinari and C.J. Williams. But the Cavs account tweeted video of the Williams layup on Saturday at 12:59 with the #PrimeTicket hashtag, which is used for Clippers TV broadcasts.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before savvy social media folks caught a screengrab and the video’s content to prove someone on the Cavs social media team is a huge C.J. Williams fan.

