The blockbuster trade between the Cavaliers and the Celtics sending Kyrie Irving to Boston and Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Brooklyn’s 2018 first round pick to Cleveland was completed on Tuesday night. Well, almost completed.

The two sides made the agreement and the trade call went through to the NBA office, but on Friday, the Cavaliers did a physical on Thomas and his injured hip and there were reports that the results weren’t good and the deal could be in jeopardy. Thomas’ injured hip forced him to miss the end of the Cavs-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals series, but most anticipated that after Boston determined he didn’t need surgery, he would be able to return relatively early in the 2017-18 season.

However, the Cavs apparently have some concerns and that could lead to problems completing the trade that most everyone thought was a done deal. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the two teams will hold a call on Saturday to discuss the status of the trade and hash out any potential issues.