The Cavs Have Assigned Isaiah Thomas To Their G-League Team To Continue Rehab

#NBA Jumpstart #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.21.17 2 days ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won 18 of their last 20, hitting their stride after a rough start to the season to emerge as the contender everyone expected them to be.

The best news for the Cavs about their recent run is that they’ve done so despite being without some key pieces. Tristan Thompson has battled a calf injury that’s held him out of the lineup for much of the streak, and Derrick Rose (whose absence very probably has been a positive) has also been out for the entirety of this stretch.

Thompson is back and soon, the Cavs will be getting major point guard help for the first time all season when Isaiah Thomas makes his season debut. There’s still not an exact date planned, but many have pointed to the Jan. 3 game against the Celtics, his first chance at revenge, as the logical starting point. As he ramps up his work, the Cavs have taken the next step in getting him back on the court by assigning him to their G-League affiliate, the Canton Charge.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP