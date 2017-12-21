Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won 18 of their last 20, hitting their stride after a rough start to the season to emerge as the contender everyone expected them to be.

The best news for the Cavs about their recent run is that they’ve done so despite being without some key pieces. Tristan Thompson has battled a calf injury that’s held him out of the lineup for much of the streak, and Derrick Rose (whose absence very probably has been a positive) has also been out for the entirety of this stretch.

Thompson is back and soon, the Cavs will be getting major point guard help for the first time all season when Isaiah Thomas makes his season debut. There’s still not an exact date planned, but many have pointed to the Jan. 3 game against the Celtics, his first chance at revenge, as the logical starting point. As he ramps up his work, the Cavs have taken the next step in getting him back on the court by assigning him to their G-League affiliate, the Canton Charge.