The entire NBA news cycle has been buoyed by the desires of one player in Cleveland and, in an interesting turn of events, the player is not LeBron James. Well, at least it isn’t exactly about LeBron James.

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers and the team publicly acknowledged discussions of moving the All-Star point guard in a press conference that included both owner Dan Gilbert and new general manager Koby Altman. While many jumped to declaring Irving’s request as a “demand” of sorts, reporting around the situation has overtly avoided the use of that particular description, lending credence to the thought process that simply because Irving wants a trade does not mean the Cavaliers actually have to grant him one.

Because the situation is complicated and, well, Irving is clearly unhappy alongside the best player on the planet, the Cavaliers should perform due diligence in extracting as much value as possible for him on the open market. With that said, Cleveland is in the rare position of a team that has a legitimate chance to win the 2018 NBA title (even in a Golden State Warriors world) and, in short, moving away from Irving and in another direction while remaining highly competitive is a difficult proposition.

Recouping full value for Irving would most easily be accomplished in a forward-facing move that would include young, cost-controlled players and/or the inclusion of draft compensation. With James on board at least for one additional season, though, that combination is likely less appetizing for the Cavaliers, simply because keeping their centerpiece in Cleveland (and not Los Angeles) for 2018 and beyond requires full commitment to the pursuit of titles. That brings about the question of whether the Cavaliers can simultaneously move Irving and remain as good, or even improve, on the floor in the immediate timeframe.

In a perfect world, this seems plausible. Irving has definitive flaws in that his defensive effort is inconsistent at best (and horrific at worst), creating real issues in both regular season and playoff situations. Offensively, he is a dynamic shot creator with arguably the league’s best handle and very few players in the NBA are better at converting “bad” shots in an efficient manner than Irving. Still, his regular season performance leaves plenty to be desired as an A-list superstar and that can be taxing, even for a team and a franchise so singularly focused on the pursuit of titles.