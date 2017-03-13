USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated the free agent and buyout markets this season, and on Monday the Cavs once again scooped up the best player out there.

Center Larry Sanders, who has been out of the game since 2014, has reportedly agreed to terms of a deal with the Cavs and is expected to be signed officially by the end of the day.

Larry Sanders has agreed on a deal to make NBA return with the Cavaliers, w/ likely 2017-18 option date, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2017

Cleveland on verge of signing free agent Larry Sanders, league sources tell ESPN. Sanders is in Cleveland and deal expected by end of day. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 13, 2017

Cleveland’s signing of Sanders comes on the four-year anniversary of his most iconic moment as an NBA player, getting ejected and giving exaggerated thumbs ups to all of the officials.