The Cavs Have Once Again Landed The Best Available Free Agent On The Market

03.13.17 2 hours ago

USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated the free agent and buyout markets this season, and on Monday the Cavs once again scooped up the best player out there.

Center Larry Sanders, who has been out of the game since 2014, has reportedly agreed to terms of a deal with the Cavs and is expected to be signed officially by the end of the day.

Cleveland’s signing of Sanders comes on the four-year anniversary of his most iconic moment as an NBA player, getting ejected and giving exaggerated thumbs ups to all of the officials.

