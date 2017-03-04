LeBron James' 5 Illest Moments On The Court

When the Cleveland Cavaliers put up 77 points in the first half against the Hawks on Friday night, it looked like they were en route to a dominant blowout win. But nothing is ever that easy in the NBA. Despite trailing by 25 at one point in the second half, the Hawks battled all the way back and cut the lead to three with just over two minutes remaining.

The Cavs, however, were finally able to seal a narrow 135-130 win, in no small part to their record-setting 25 three-pointers, which beat the Houston Rockets’ previous record of 24 set back in December. Overall, the Cavs shot a blistering 54.4 percent from distance on the night.

