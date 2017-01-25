Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have suddenly lost five of their last seven games, including an ugly, lethargic loss to an Anthony-Davis-less Pelicans team on Monday night, and as is standard operating procedure, their recent skid has been accompanied by a great deal of hand-wringing that’s beginning to border on full-blown panic mode.

LeBron James, of course, isn’t above leveraging the NBA media to make his displeasure known to everyone in his periphery, and that’s exactly what he did in an expletive-laced tirade to the media after the loss, then again later via his classic routine of firing off passive-aggressive tweets. LeBron has been exceedingly clear in the past that he wants an upgrade at the backup point guard position, and with the February trade deadline quickly approaching (and the deadline to sign free agents following shortly after on March 1), it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cavs will try to make some sort of move.

But what move, exactly?

The Cavs have a couple of intriguing young prospects in Kay Felder and DeAndre Liggins, but they are far from being reliable rotation players, even here in the regular season, let alone a pressure-cooker postseason environment. So who should the Cavs’ front office be targeting? And who could they realistically get at this point?

There’s the harsh reality that the Cavs simply don’t have much to offer potential trade suitors, nor much wriggle room with the salary cap. That brings us to their most realistic options as this point: