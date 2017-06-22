Getty Image

The Cavaliers’ offseason went from promising to disappointing at an alarming rate. After allowing David Griffin to begin trade talks to bring in another star like Paul George and Jimmy Butler, Griffin was let go as the Cavs’ GM in a “mutual parting of ways.” Since then, trade talks with the Pacers and Bulls have fallen apart.

The reason those conversations have fallen apart is the Cavs’ inability to find anyone that wants to give up any young assets worthy of a star for Kevin Love. However, with LeBron James’ free agency looming in 2018, the Cavaliers understand that they still need to figure out some way to upgrade the roster and give themselves a chance to compete with the Warriors next season.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavs are now targeting Spurs veteran sharpshooter Danny Green for a reunion with LeBron, but that the Spurs are still asking too much.