The Cavs-Warriors Rivalry Has Now Extended Into The Podcast World

Just about every observer of the NBA expects — health permitting — that the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will face each other in the NBA Finals this year for the third time in a row. The Spurs are formidable, like always, and the Celtics, Wizards, and Raptors in the East could prove pesky but the expectation is the Warriors and Cavs will handle business despite those roadblocks. As such, there’s been a sort of rivalry built, with plenty of jabs and words exchanged (and of course championships) between the two teams. Now the beef is spilling into the podcast world – because what would be more 2017 than a couple of NBA players in a podcast beef.

Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s little podcast that could, Road Trippin’ With RJ & Channing, became a hit the moment Kyrie Irving outed himself as a flat earth truther on the pod, shooting the show up to No. 1 on the iTunes charts. Their Warriors foe Draymond Green has a podcast of his own call Dray Day, and that show had its own viral moment after Dray trash talked Paul Pierce and used the podcast as his platform to double down on his harsh words.

Well, now they’re facing off as Draymond decided to reach out and let Jefferson know in rather Draymond-ish terms, he’s coming for the podcast crown. Jefferson explained how it all went down at all-star weekend on the latest episode of Road Trippin’ with guest LeBron James.

“So Bron, it’s funny. At all-star weekend I get a text from a random number, and it goes ‘Yo this Draymond.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, what up Dray, what’s going on man how you doing?'” Jefferson explained. “(He replies) ‘I just want to let you know’ — he just sends this text on all-star weekend, and he’s an all-star, he’s got his own thing going on all-star weekend — ‘We’re going to f***ing destroy your podcast.'”