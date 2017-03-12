Getty Image

The Celtics dominated the Bulls on Sunday afternoon after Chicago got off to an unfathomably cold start, missing the first 12 shots of the game, en route to 9 first quarter points and a 26-point first half. The Bulls offense wasn’t as bad in the second half, but the damage was done as Boston cruised to a comfortable win.

The massive lead meant the Celtics could get some valuable rest for their starters like Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart down the stretch. Those guys, like most fans, were relatively disinterested in watching the game on the court as the Bulls were putting on just an embarrassing display. So, when the fans in the TD Garden began doing the wave to pass the time, the players on the Celtics bench decided to join in the fun as well.