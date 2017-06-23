Getty Image

The Boston Celtics didn’t trade for Jimmy Butler because it reportedly would have cost them a top pick in the NBA Draft. So Butler went to Minnesota in a draft night swap that surprised many in the NBA world.

But the actual deal Chicago got in trading Butler away wasn’t all that pricey compared to what Boston allegedly was asked to give up. That meant the Celtics were on the defensive on Friday, trying to justify why they didn’t acquire Butler for themselves.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge spoke on Boston radio on Friday and said he thought the Timberwolves gave up “a lot” to acquire Butler’s services.