The Celtics Reportedly Have A Final Offer For The Kyrie Irving Trade

08.27.17 51 mins ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers want more from Boston after getting the results of Isaiah Thomas’ physical. This much, we know. How much more they’ll demand, that remains to be seen.

The original package of Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn’s 2018 first round pick for Kyrie Irving seemed like a good haul for Cleveland, but with Thomas’ hip possibly keeping him out well into the season and the Cavs in need of making one last effort at keeping LeBron James going into this summer, Cleveland wants more to compete now.

At least, that’s where they’re starting with the re-ignited trade talks. Cleveland will reportedly ask for one of Boston’s two young stars in Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown to be added to the deal, with the caveat that there’s little to no chance the Celtics agree to the deal. The latest report out of Boston further solidifies the expectation that the Celtics will in no way give in to a request of another young star, and they’re digging their heels in even further, as The Vertical’s Chris Mannix said on CSNNE Boston won’t even add in another future first round pick.

