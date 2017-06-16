Rumors Are Swirling That The Celtics Are In Talks To Trade The No. 1 Pick

06.16.17

Getty Image

The Markelle Fultz lottery appears to be heating up. With the NBA Draft less than a week away multiple teams are rumored to covet the likely No. 1 overall pick at Barclays Center on Thursday.

Problem is, neither of these teams currently own the first pick in the draft. Two reports emerged Friday that pinned the Philadelphia 76ers in “serious” talks to acquire that pick from the Boston Celtics, while the Orlando Magic have apparently been charmed by Fultz enough to consider a swap as well.

Let’s start with the rumors of The Process getting to play with Fultz this fall.

