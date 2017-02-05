The Celtics Are Honoring Paul Pierce By Giving Away Awesome Headbands For His Final Game In Boston

Paul Pierce spent his first 15 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and holds a spot at or near the top of almost every statistical category in the Celtics record books.

Pierce, who will retire at the end of this season, will be making his final appearance in Boston on Sunday afternoon when the Clippers face the Celtics. In honor of Pierce’s final game in the TD Garden, the Celtics are doing a headband giveaway with his number 34 on it.

It’s rare to see an opposing team do a giveaway for a player, but in Pierce’s case it wouldn’t be right to simply offer up a video tribute to the Celtics legend, especially since Pierce is running his own video tributes on The Players Tribune.

