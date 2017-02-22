The Top 5 Small Forwards In The NBA

A Potential Jimmy Butler Trade Is Being Held Up By The Celtics’ Love Of Jae Crowder

02.22.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

With DeMarcus Cousins now in New Orleans, the biggest star reportedly on the trading block is Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler, who has been linked to trade rumors for the better part of two months. The team considered the favorite to land Butler – if anyone makes a move for him at all – is Boston, which has the assets to entice the Bulls into trading their superstar and kickstarting a rebuilding effort through the draft.

However, the Bulls are reportedly not satisfied with simply getting draft picks in return for Butler, of which the Celtics potentially have six first round picks in the next three drafts, including what could be the top pick in this year’s draft via the Nets. The Bulls reportedly want some current pieces to build around too, and that’s holding up a potential deal.

According to NBA.com’s David Aldridge, the Celtics insist on keeping Jae Crowder and their desires to keep the versatile (and cheap) wing is the biggest speed bump to a possible trade. Aldridge went on NBATV on Wednesday to detail the latest in the talks between the Celtics and Bulls.

TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSJae CrowderJIMMY BUTLERnba trade rumors

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP