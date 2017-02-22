Getty Image

With DeMarcus Cousins now in New Orleans, the biggest star reportedly on the trading block is Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler, who has been linked to trade rumors for the better part of two months. The team considered the favorite to land Butler – if anyone makes a move for him at all – is Boston, which has the assets to entice the Bulls into trading their superstar and kickstarting a rebuilding effort through the draft.

However, the Bulls are reportedly not satisfied with simply getting draft picks in return for Butler, of which the Celtics potentially have six first round picks in the next three drafts, including what could be the top pick in this year’s draft via the Nets. The Bulls reportedly want some current pieces to build around too, and that’s holding up a potential deal.

According to NBA.com’s David Aldridge, the Celtics insist on keeping Jae Crowder and their desires to keep the versatile (and cheap) wing is the biggest speed bump to a possible trade. Aldridge went on NBATV on Wednesday to detail the latest in the talks between the Celtics and Bulls.