It didn’t take long for the NBA Draft to take center stage and stop everyone’s arguments over the Warriors being a super team and trying to figure out where they rank among the all time great title winning teams. On Saturday night, the Celtics and Sixers agreed to a blockbuster deal that sends the No. 1 overall pick to Philadelphia for the No. 3 overall pick and either the 2018 Lakers pick or the 2019 Kings pick that Philly owns, depending on protections (you can read about those here).

By landing the No. 1 pick, the Sixers assure themselves of landing Washington point guard Markelle Fultz on June 22, creating an incredible young core group of Fultz, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and Joel Embiid that seems poised to grow into a force together. The move is a bit more puzzling for the Celtics than the Sixers, but they land another high lottery pick (likely) in the Lakers or Kings pick in the future and, considering they already have Isaiah Thomas, no longer have to worry about taking a point guard and making him fit.

The move opens the Celtics up to select a wing player like Josh Jackson or Jayson Tatum at No. 3, who better fits their needs should they stay in the draft. The move also gives them more picks for another potential trade, which many assume is coming next. However, the reasoning behind the trade seems a bit flawed. If you wanted to trade for a Jimmy Butler or Paul George, the top pick was more valuable than No. 3 and a future pick of unknown value, and their reasons for not wanting Markelle Fultz should they have kept the pick seem flawed as well.