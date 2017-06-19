Getty Image

The No. 1 overall pick now belongs to the Sixers after the Celtics flipped the top pick for the No. 3 overall pick this year and either the 2018 Lakers first round pick or the 2019 Kings first round pick, depending on some protections (which you can read about here). Boston clearly wasn’t as enamored with Washington point guard Markelle Fultz as most others, reportedly for a few reasons, as they passed the right to take him along to Philly in order to continue acquiring more future assets.

Danny Ainge has done a great job collecting said assets, the list of future first round draft picks held by the Celtics is ridiculous.

2017 No. 3 overall pick (via Philadelphia from Sacramento)

2018 Brooklyn (no protections)

2018 Lakers (only conveys if 2-5)

2018 Boston

2019 Clippers (lottery protected)

2019 Grizzlies (Top 8 protected)

2019 Kings (only conveys if Lakers pick does not)

2019 Boston

So, over the next three years, the Celtics could potentially pick seven times in the first round and they have five second round picks owned through 2019. That doesn’t even factor in Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic, two former Celtics draft selections that could join the main roster this season. Twelve draft picks, plus two former picks, being added in three years is far too many to actually use, considering rosters are capped at 15 players, which means more moves have to be coming from Danny Ainge.