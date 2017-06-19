The 5 Best Moves The Celtics Can Make After Trading The No. 1 Pick, Ranked

#NBA Draft 2017
06.19.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The No. 1 overall pick now belongs to the Sixers after the Celtics flipped the top pick for the No. 3 overall pick this year and either the 2018 Lakers first round pick or the 2019 Kings first round pick, depending on some protections (which you can read about here). Boston clearly wasn’t as enamored with Washington point guard Markelle Fultz as most others, reportedly for a few reasons, as they passed the right to take him along to Philly in order to continue acquiring more future assets.

Danny Ainge has done a great job collecting said assets, the list of future first round draft picks held by the Celtics is ridiculous.

2017 No. 3 overall pick (via Philadelphia from Sacramento)
2018 Brooklyn (no protections)
2018 Lakers (only conveys if 2-5)
2018 Boston
2019 Clippers (lottery protected)
2019 Grizzlies (Top 8 protected)
2019 Kings (only conveys if Lakers pick does not)
2019 Boston

So, over the next three years, the Celtics could potentially pick seven times in the first round and they have five second round picks owned through 2019. That doesn’t even factor in Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic, two former Celtics draft selections that could join the main roster this season. Twelve draft picks, plus two former picks, being added in three years is far too many to actually use, considering rosters are capped at 15 players, which means more moves have to be coming from Danny Ainge.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSJIMMY BUTLERNBA Draft 2017PAUL GEORGEPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP