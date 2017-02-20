Lakers VS Celtics-Which is The Greatest NBA Franchise

The Celtics Reportedly Never Wanted Anything To Do With DeMarcus Cousins

02.20.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

NBA All-Star Weekend is always a bit of letdown. It rarely lives up to the hype, given that it’s ultimately a glorified pick-up game with little-to-no stakes that features 48 minutes of virtually uncontested highlights. But just as it was limping along to the finish line on Sunday night, news broke about a blockbuster trade that sent Kings’ All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for rookie Buddy Heild and other assets.

Throughout the evening, their were widespread rumors that Sacramento was engaging in talks with multiple teams, some of it true and some of it, of course, apocryphal. At first, most of the NBA watching world was stunned that the Kings got so little in return for their franchise superstar (it was so lopsided even an NBA 2K simulation refused to allow the transaction).

But various reports over the past few months have claimed that GMs around the league have grown increasingly wary of Cousins because of his attitude and volatile nature. Count Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics among those ranks, to the point that the organization never even bothered to reach out to the Kings about potentially acquiring Cousins, according to an anonymous source. Via Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

