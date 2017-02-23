Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

The two biggest names on the NBA trade market on deadline day are Jimmy Butler and Paul George, and the Boston Celtics have been connected in rumors to both players.

The Bulls and Celtics have been linked in conversations about Butler all week, with the Celtics reportedly not yet ready to meet Chicago’s asking price with regards to picks and current players like Jae Crowder. While those talks simmer on the backburner, Boston general manager Danny Ainge has also been talking with his old teammate Larry Bird in Indiana about the availability of George.

Like Butler, George would provide a two-way wing star for Boston to put with Al Horford and Isaiah Thomas in a formidable trio that could press the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Initial reports from Adrian Wojnarowski stated that the Celtics weren’t willing to part ways with their Nets pick this year (which has good odds of being the top pick), but later conversations shifted and the Nets pick was on the table, but the Pacers’ price had yet to be met.

