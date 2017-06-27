Getty Image

The Boston Celtics appear ready to make a big splash in the Eastern Conference. According to reports, Boston is looking for not one, but two major stars to help them keep pace with LeBron James and company in the East.

Adrian Wojnarowski—soon to be of ESPN—reported on Tuesday that Celtics GM Danny Ainge is looking to acquire both Paul George from the Indiana Pacers as well as Gordon Hayward.

George still has a season left on his deal with the Pacers, so he would need to be brought over in a trade. Hayward, however, is a free agent in July. In fact, trying to get both players may be what’s holding up any movement on the Paul George front in the first place. Via The Vertical: