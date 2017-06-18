Here’s What The Celtics Are Reportedly Getting From Philly In The Deal For The No. 1 Pick (UPDATED)

We got our first major shakeup of the 2017 NBA Draft on Saturday night when the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers agreed to terms on a trade. The deal will reportedly be finalized on Monday. Boston is slated send the No. 1 pick to Philly, which will clear the path for the Sixers to select Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

As for Boston, it took a little bit of time for word to come out about what they would get in the deal.

There were rumors earlier in the day, but shortly after the trade was announced, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Philly would send a trio of picks to Beantown.

