Lonzo Ball And The Lakers Are Holding Up The Celtics/Sixers Trade

#NBA Draft 2017
06.17.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics want to trade the top pick in the NBA Draft, and the Philadelphia 76ers want it. The only thing standing between the two teams is what’s going on in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Boston and Philadelphia are all but set to make a deal that would give the Sixers the top pick in Thursday’s Draft and give them Markelle Fultz in the process, but lingering concerns about who the Lakers take second overall have Boston thinking it’s best to wait until Draft day to make the trade.

Reports swirled on Friday that Boston was ready to deal the top pick, but with Los Angeles exploring options other than Lonzo Ball at No. 2, the Celtics have apparently hit the pause button on trade talks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSJOSH JACKSONLonzo BallLOS ANGELES LAKERSMarkelle FultzNBA Draft 2017PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 2 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 2 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 4 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP