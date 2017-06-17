Lonzo Ball And The Lakers Are Holding Up The Celtics/Sixers Trade

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics want to trade the top pick in the NBA Draft, and the Philadelphia 76ers want it. The only thing standing between the two teams is what’s going on in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Boston and Philadelphia are all but set to make a deal that would give the Sixers the top pick in Thursday’s Draft and give them Markelle Fultz in the process, but lingering concerns about who the Lakers take second overall have Boston thinking it’s best to wait until Draft day to make the trade.

Reports swirled on Friday that Boston was ready to deal the top pick, but with Los Angeles exploring options other than Lonzo Ball at No. 2, the Celtics have apparently hit the pause button on trade talks.