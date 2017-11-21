Kyrie Irving Had His Best Game With The Celtics As Boston Extended Its Winning Streak To 16

#Kyrie Irving #Boston Celtics
11.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When All-Star forward Gordon Hayward went down in the season opener, many wrote off the Boston Celtics as any sort of legitimate threat to make a run in the Eastern Conference. Just one month later, much of the doubt surrounding Brad Stevens’ team has vanished as a result of a double-digit winning streak that featured strong showings from Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and youngsters in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

On Monday evening, that impressive run continued on the back of another heroic effort from Irving. The Celtics trailed by double-figures in the fourth quarter but, in fashion true to the team’s recent performance, the deficit against the Dallas Mavericks was not large enough to fail to overcome.

Irving produced a number of highlight plays during the stretch run. A five-point spurt in the closing seconds of regulation aided in sending the game to overtime in another opportunity to showcase Irving’s absurd level of play.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSdallas mavericksKYRIE IRVING

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP