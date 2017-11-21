Getty Image

When All-Star forward Gordon Hayward went down in the season opener, many wrote off the Boston Celtics as any sort of legitimate threat to make a run in the Eastern Conference. Just one month later, much of the doubt surrounding Brad Stevens’ team has vanished as a result of a double-digit winning streak that featured strong showings from Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and youngsters in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

On Monday evening, that impressive run continued on the back of another heroic effort from Irving. The Celtics trailed by double-figures in the fourth quarter but, in fashion true to the team’s recent performance, the deficit against the Dallas Mavericks was not large enough to fail to overcome.

Irving produced a number of highlight plays during the stretch run. A five-point spurt in the closing seconds of regulation aided in sending the game to overtime in another opportunity to showcase Irving’s absurd level of play.