The NBA World Was Hyped Over Chance The Rapper’s Huge Night At The Grammys

Getty Image

Few, if any, artists had a better Sunday night than Chance the Rapper. Between winning Grammys for Best Rap Album, Best New Artist (for which he gave a killer speech), and Best Rap Performance, along with his incredible performance that included a medley of the songs “How Great,” “All We Got,” “Blessings,” and “No Problem,” Chance established himself as one of the heavyweights in the music industry.

The basketball community was especially stoked for Chance’s big night. Several current and former players, along with a few teams, decided to offer their congratulations to Lil Chano from 79th.