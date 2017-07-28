Even Blake Griffin Noticed When Chandler Parsons Roasted An ESPN Reporter On Twitter

#ESPN #Blake Griffin
07.28.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

AAU silliness is in high gear this summer, with Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball packing tiny gyms, LeBron James stopping a game to fix the score and LaVar Ball up and quitting games on the gentlest of technical foul calls. But Chandler Parsons let his AAU silliness play out on Twitter and let his youngsters just go out there and play the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward tweeted that he was going to watch his AAU team play on Thursday and got a pretty cold response from ESPN “basketball insider” Jeff Goodman.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINCHANDLER PARSONSESPN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 3 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 4 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP