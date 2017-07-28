Getty Image

AAU silliness is in high gear this summer, with Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball packing tiny gyms, LeBron James stopping a game to fix the score and LaVar Ball up and quitting games on the gentlest of technical foul calls. But Chandler Parsons let his AAU silliness play out on Twitter and let his youngsters just go out there and play the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward tweeted that he was going to watch his AAU team play on Thursday and got a pretty cold response from ESPN “basketball insider” Jeff Goodman.