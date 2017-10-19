Getty Image

It’s been a tough ride for Chandler Parsons in his time with the Memphis Grizzlies so far. It’s a tenure that’s been marred by injuries and all-around underwhelming play when he actually is healthy, especially given the massive contract he signed with the organization two summers ago.

During the Grizzlies’ season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in Memphis, the hometown crowd let that frustration get the better of them as Parsons once again struggled in the first game of the new season. After Parsons missed two consecutive free-throws, fans pelted him with jeers, then later after he finally sank a gimme, they gave him a sarcastic ovation.

Speaking to the media after the game, Parsons was understandably none too thrilled with their reaction and wasn’t shy about letting them know it.