Chandler Parsons Called Out ‘Tasteless’ Grizzlies Fans For Booing Him At Home

#NBA Tipoff
10.19.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s been a tough ride for Chandler Parsons in his time with the Memphis Grizzlies so far. It’s a tenure that’s been marred by injuries and all-around underwhelming play when he actually is healthy, especially given the massive contract he signed with the organization two summers ago.

During the Grizzlies’ season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in Memphis, the hometown crowd let that frustration get the better of them as Parsons once again struggled in the first game of the new season. After Parsons missed two consecutive free-throws, fans pelted him with jeers, then later after he finally sank a gimme, they gave him a sarcastic ovation.

Speaking to the media after the game, Parsons was understandably none too thrilled with their reaction and wasn’t shy about letting them know it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff
TAGSCHANDLER PARSONSMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNBA Tipoff

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP