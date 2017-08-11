Getty Image

Everyone has an airplane horror story. Mine is that I could not fall asleep on a west coast to east coast red eye because one person next to me wouldn’t stop trying to get comfortable and the other watched Suicide Squad on their phone with the brightness jacked up. As you can guess, it was horrific and I couldn’t stop sleeping the next day.

But beyond issues like that, there are approximately 50 billion other minor nuisances on airplanes that can make flying a gigantic pain in the neck. On a recent flight, Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons sat next to one another. Parsons thought it would be fun to test out a bunch of bad things that happen on airplanes and see how Griffin would react. Here are the results of his experiment.