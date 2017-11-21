Two of the largest pizza chains in the United States were founded in the state of Michigan. Domino’s was founded in Ypsilanti, while Little Caesars’ roots are in Garden City. I won’t begin to pretend like I know anything about how they’re received in Michigan. Anecdotally, though, it seems like people generally enjoy that Domino’s puts a whole bunch of garlic powder on their pies, while the affordability of Little Caesars makes it a perfectly suitable option whenever someone has a pizza craving.
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in Michigan on Monday night, as they took on the Detroit Pistons and won, 116-88. It was a solid win for the Cavs against a really good Pistons squad, but the most important aspect of this game happened before it ever tipped off.
Channing Frye — who had a season-high 10 points in the win — discussed the two chain pizza places before the game and said something that was 100 percent true.
Join The Discussion: Log In With