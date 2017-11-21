Getty Image

Two of the largest pizza chains in the United States were founded in the state of Michigan. Domino’s was founded in Ypsilanti, while Little Caesars’ roots are in Garden City. I won’t begin to pretend like I know anything about how they’re received in Michigan. Anecdotally, though, it seems like people generally enjoy that Domino’s puts a whole bunch of garlic powder on their pies, while the affordability of Little Caesars makes it a perfectly suitable option whenever someone has a pizza craving.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in Michigan on Monday night, as they took on the Detroit Pistons and won, 116-88. It was a solid win for the Cavs against a really good Pistons squad, but the most important aspect of this game happened before it ever tipped off.

Channing Frye — who had a season-high 10 points in the win — discussed the two chain pizza places before the game and said something that was 100 percent true.