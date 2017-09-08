Channing Frye Is Already Goofing Around With New Cavs Teammate Isaiah Thomas

#Cleveland Cavaliers
09.08.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

All eyes were on Isaiah Thomas in Cleveland on Thursday as the former Boston Celtics point guard made is first appearance as a Cavalier. Thomas was introduced by the team on Thursday and had plenty to say, though he didn’t take any questions about the hip injury the entire NBA world is talking about.

Many think the true winner of the Cavs/Celtics trade won’t be known for some time, but Thomas’ hip is a huge factor in this. Still, he had plenty of nice things to say about coming to Cleveland, including the fact that he gets to play with LeBron James.

“I’m excited to play with the best player in the world,” Thomas said on Thursday, a clear nod to James. Though that wasn’t as clear to Cavs teammate Channing Frye, who took to Instagram to poke fun at his newest teammate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSChanning FryeCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMAS

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 22 hours ago 6 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP