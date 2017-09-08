Getty Image

All eyes were on Isaiah Thomas in Cleveland on Thursday as the former Boston Celtics point guard made is first appearance as a Cavalier. Thomas was introduced by the team on Thursday and had plenty to say, though he didn’t take any questions about the hip injury the entire NBA world is talking about.

Many think the true winner of the Cavs/Celtics trade won’t be known for some time, but Thomas’ hip is a huge factor in this. Still, he had plenty of nice things to say about coming to Cleveland, including the fact that he gets to play with LeBron James.

“I’m excited to play with the best player in the world,” Thomas said on Thursday, a clear nod to James. Though that wasn’t as clear to Cavs teammate Channing Frye, who took to Instagram to poke fun at his newest teammate.