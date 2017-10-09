Getty Image

There’s an axiom in sports that remains true to this day: Father Time is Undefeated. No matter the sport an athlete happens to be in, there’s only so many miles in the odometer.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are hoping to make their fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals, minutes will be limited for everyone. With the additions of Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose and Jeff Green, there won’t be much playing time to go around for the incumbent guards on the team, much less the forwards. However, Tristan Thompson has already felt the minutes crunch as he’s reportedly being asked to come off the bench while Kevin Love will starting at center.

Another member of the Cavaliers who’s feeling the minutes crunch is veteran forward Channing Frye. The former No. 8 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft has been told by head coach Tyronn Lue that there aren’t enough minutes for him to play regularly. According to Lue, the 13-year veteran took it in stride.