Channing Frye Is Perfectly Fine With Losing His Rotation Spot With The Cavs

#Cleveland Cavaliers
10.09.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s an axiom in sports that remains true to this day: Father Time is Undefeated. No matter the sport an athlete happens to be in, there’s only so many miles in the odometer.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are hoping to make their fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals, minutes will be limited for everyone. With the additions of Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose and Jeff Green, there won’t be much playing time to go around for the incumbent guards on the team, much less the forwards. However, Tristan Thompson has already felt the minutes crunch as he’s reportedly being asked to come off the bench while Kevin Love will starting at center.

Another member of the Cavaliers who’s feeling the minutes crunch is veteran forward Channing Frye. The former No. 8 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft has been told by head coach Tyronn Lue that there aren’t enough minutes for him to play regularly. According to Lue, the 13-year veteran took it in stride.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSChanning FryeCLEVELAND CAVALIERSTyronn Lue

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 4 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 4 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP