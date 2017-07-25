Getty Image

When Lonzo Ball showed up at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas wearing something other than the exorbitantly-priced ZO2s, the basketball world collectively began to wonder whether we’d been the ancillary target of an elaborate ruse perpetrated by the ubiquitous Ball family to land a sneaker deal with one of three main shoe giants.

Of course, the Kobe AD’s he sported in a win over the Sixers might’ve also just been a simple homage to the Lakers legend whose metaphorical shoes he’s been tapped to fill. When asked about it after the game, his answer left room for plenty of ambiguity. If the Ball family is indeed in the market for a major shoe contract, Charles Barkely has his own ideas about who he should team up with.