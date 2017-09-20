Getty Image

Charles Barkley is on the same side as all the other Olds that once played in the NBA. The latest generation of NBA stars are lazy, lack grit and are just generally whiny, at least that’s what all the retired players think. Barkley reiterated that point on Wednesday when he was asked about players wanting more time to rest during the NBA season.

Because every generation is compared to those that came before them, it’s inevitable that players wanting more time between games to be looked down upon.

But rather than say the players are taking advantage of the leverage they have over their corporate overlords are praise the power of the NBPA, the default response from elderly basketball players is almost always that they could put a good thumpin’ on the stars of today.

Eddie Sefko covered the SMU athletics forum on Tuesday, where Barkley was speaking on just about anything that came up.