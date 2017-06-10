Charles Barkley Thinks The Cavs Need Divine Intervention To Win Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

06.09.17 4 hours ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in what appears to be an insurmountable hole in the NBA Finals as they enter Game 4 with a 3-0 deficit against the Golden State Warriors. For the most part, analysis has given way to resignation with regard to how the Cavs could possibly complete the greatest comeback in basketball history, but Charles Barkley came with a plan of action for Cleveland.

In advance of Friday’s tip-off, Barkley put together a graphic that included his “keys to victory” for LeBron James and company and, well, hilarity ensued.

In case the graphic wasn’t clear, another look can be found here.

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Finals 2017

