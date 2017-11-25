Charles Barkley Appeared On ‘College GameDay’ And Expects Auburn To ‘Kick Ass’ Against Alabama

This might shock you, but Auburn alum Charles Barkley picked the Tigers to take down Alabama on Saturday.
Barkley swapped out the Inside the NBA studio for the wilds of Auburn to be the guest picker on College GameDay this week. And, though Lee Corso donned an elephant’s head and picked the Crimson Tide to win, his guest was on the side of the many Auburn fans who were behind the GameDay set screaming for an upset.

Wearing a “We Want Bama” shirt, it was obvious who Barkley was going to pick. But he made his choice with authority. As Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Corso all picked Alabama to win, Barkley was alone in his upset prediction.

“A few years ago it was the kick six,” Barkley said, referencing one of the greatest moments in Auburn history. “Today, it’s gonna be the kick ass.”

