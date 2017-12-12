Getty Image

Charles Barkley has been known to comment on politics in the past. He’s always been interested in things outside of the realm of basketball, but there aren’t many people in hoops media who enjoy discussing politics more than Barkley. Additionally, he does not identify as a Republican or as a Democrat, and has supported candidates from both parties in the past.

He has mentioned an interest in running for office in his home state of Alabama, and now he is using his influence to try and get a politician from his home state elected. Alabamans are heading to the polls on Tuesday for a special election to fill a vacant United States Senate seat, which will go to either Republican Roy Moore or Democrat Doug Jones.

Barkley is hitting the campaign trail with Jones with the hopes of getting the Democratic Party’s nominee elected. He discussed his decision to support Jones, and cited Moore’s history of alleged sexual misconduct with minors.