Charles Barkley Is ‘Embarrassed’ Roy Moore Is In Alabama’s Senate Race And Will Campaign For Doug Jones

#NBA Jumpstart #Charles Barkley
Associate Editor
12.11.17

Getty Image

Charles Barkley has been known to comment on politics in the past. He’s always been interested in things outside of the realm of basketball, but there aren’t many people in hoops media who enjoy discussing politics more than Barkley. Additionally, he does not identify as a Republican or as a Democrat, and has supported candidates from both parties in the past.

He has mentioned an interest in running for office in his home state of Alabama, and now he is using his influence to try and get a politician from his home state elected. Alabamans are heading to the polls on Tuesday for a special election to fill a vacant United States Senate seat, which will go to either Republican Roy Moore or Democrat Doug Jones.

Barkley is hitting the campaign trail with Jones with the hopes of getting the Democratic Party’s nominee elected. He discussed his decision to support Jones, and cited Moore’s history of alleged sexual misconduct with minors.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Charles Barkley
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYDOUG JONESNBA JumpstartRoy Moore

Best Of 2017

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 9 hours ago 5 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 11 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 13 hours ago 22 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP