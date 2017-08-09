Charles Barkley Says Kyrie Irving Wanting A Trade To Leave LeBron James Is ‘So Stupid’

08.09.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Charles Barkley simply doesn’t understand why Kyrie Irving would want to leave LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers behind. Barkley joined Game Time on NBA Network on Tuesday and talked about Irving’s trade request and the current state of the NBA. He was not kind about either.

Barkley lamented the fact that many teams are wasting their time in the current basketball landscape, and said over and over again he doesn’t understand why players these days need to play on their own team to be fulfilled.

