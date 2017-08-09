Charles Barkley simply doesn’t understand why Kyrie Irving would want to leave LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers behind. Barkley joined Game Time on NBA Network on Tuesday and talked about Irving’s trade request and the current state of the NBA. He was not kind about either.
Barkley lamented the fact that many teams are wasting their time in the current basketball landscape, and said over and over again he doesn’t understand why players these days need to play on their own team to be fulfilled.
Everyone is saying this same thing except for the LeBron haters lol
Jordan is the GOAT and you were probably his only friend in the league. You could have gone to Chicago and played with him a number of times.
Don’t think we only remember the tail end of your career when you went ring-chasing in Houston (when you couldn’t carry a team anymore) you demanded to be “the man” most of your time in the Association.