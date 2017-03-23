Getty Image

Charles Barkley enjoys gambling. A lot. He had a fairly significant gambling problem for awhile (he says he’s much better about gambling now) and has lost a lot of money in his time, but even he can’t believe how much money Michael Jordan bets on golf.

Barkley went on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, and the conversation turned toward playing golf with Jordan. Patrick asked Barkley if he played Jordan for money, which elicited a very funny response from Chuck.

“Oh, I used to play him all the time [for money],” Barkley said. “Why would you play golf if you don’t play it for money?”

Then Barkley explained the ridiculous amount of money that Jordan used to have on the line, while Barkley would be playing for a few hundred bucks.