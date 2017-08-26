Charles Barkley Has A Great Explanation For Not Being On The Phoenix Suns’ All-Time ‘NBA 2K18’ Team

#NBA 2k #Philadelphia 76ers #Charles Barkley
08.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The release of NBA 2K18’s all-time teams has produced quite a bit of reaction. Some of the omissions from the league’s 30 teams are fairly egregious, and the absence of Charles Barkley from both the all-time 76ers and Suns teams drew the ire of many this week.

With that said, Barkley has been on the record before that his likeness isn’t available unless the game provides funding for retired players. This time around, though, the Hall of Fame forward opened up on his thinking with more detail in speaking to Bickley and Marotta on 98.7 FM in Phoenix.

“What I’ve told them is, I don’t think we, as players, have ever done enough for the old veteran guys. I said if you’re going to use my likeness, you’re going to have to donate some money to the retired players’ association.”

“I don’t want a dime. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money but the guys before us didn’t make a lot of money. We’ve got a lot of guys who are struggling financially and struggling physically and what I’ve said is ‘you guys can’t use my likeness unless you give some money to the retired players.’”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#Philadelphia 76ers#Charles Barkley
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYNBA 2KPHILADELPHIA 76ERSPHOENIX SUNS

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 23 hours ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP