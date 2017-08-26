Getty Image

The release of NBA 2K18’s all-time teams has produced quite a bit of reaction. Some of the omissions from the league’s 30 teams are fairly egregious, and the absence of Charles Barkley from both the all-time 76ers and Suns teams drew the ire of many this week.

With that said, Barkley has been on the record before that his likeness isn’t available unless the game provides funding for retired players. This time around, though, the Hall of Fame forward opened up on his thinking with more detail in speaking to Bickley and Marotta on 98.7 FM in Phoenix.