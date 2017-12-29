If you’re a basketball fan who also loves college football, the Inside the NBA crew has been especially fun this season. That is because Ernie Johnson’s Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the best teams in the nation, and whenever the rest of the crew gets the chance to bust Johnson’s chops, they take it.

Charles Barkley has done this more than anyone, as he is a well-documented fan of the Auburn Tigers. The two have gone back-and-forth regarding their alma maters, most notably after Barkley’s Tigers annihilated Johnson’s Bulldogs to knock Georgia off of its perch as the No. 1 team in America.

But since then, the two teams squared off in the SEC Championship Game, which Georgia won to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. Now, the Bulldogs will face off against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl with a spot in the title game on the line. This means, as we learned on Thursday night, that Barkley is now a huge Sooners fan.