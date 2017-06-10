“I think it’s one of the most amazing stories in sports history. His story is remarkable to me.” Chuck on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/KxsFwIOnSU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2017

Friday night saw a historic effort — literally — from the Cleveland Cavaliers to stay alive in the NBA Finals. The Cavs’ effort to climb out of a 3-0 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors was not only some of the most exciting basketball all season, but it led to a record-breaking first half on the part of both teams. LeBron James also snagged a new record for himself, passing Magic Johnson for the most career Triple Doubles.

After the game, Charles Barkley couldn’t hold back his feelings about LeBron and his storied career:

It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to watch him. I wish people would stop — in all sports — comparing and trying to figure out who’s better than who. This kid, to me — I think it’s one of the greatest stories in sports. For this kid to come to the NBA at 18 years old, live up to the hype… I think it’s one of the most amazing stories in sports history. His story is remarkable to me.

Barkley wasn’t the only legend heaping praise on the Cav’s forward. Magic Johnson tweeted props to LeBron for living up to his nickname and becoming the King of Triple Doubles:

Congratulations to Lebron James for becoming the King of Triple Doubles for the NBA Finals with 9 and breaking my record. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 10, 2017

Whatever your opinion about where LeBron ranks among the basketball greats, there’s no doubt that all eyes will be on him and his teammates as they head to the Warrior’s home turf Monday night for Game 5.