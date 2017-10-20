Charles Barkley Made Two Huge Postseason Guarantees For The Sixers And Clippers

10.20.17 1 hour ago

Charles Barkley made two big predictions a few hours apart on Thursday night. Both involve the playoffs and exorcising some old ghosts for two NBA franchises hoping for big seasons.

Barkley “guaranteed” that the Philadelphia 76ers will make the playoffs this year and that the Los Angeles Clippers would finally break through to make a Western Conference Finals appearance.

Both were met with some healthy skepticism on the Inside the NBA set, but Barkley was feeling himself on Thursday night.

