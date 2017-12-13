Charles Barkley Is ‘So Proud’ Of His State After Doug Jones Beat Roy Moore In Alabama’s Senate Race

12.12.17 42 mins ago

Charles Barkley was overjoyed on Tuesday night after seeing the results of the race for a United States Senate seat in Alabama. By a narrow margin, Democratic candidate Doug Jones took down Republican candidate Roy Moore, marking the first time since 1997 that Alabama will send a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.

Barkley was a vocal supporter of Jones and campaigned with him one day before Alabamans went to the polls. As Jones was giving his victory address, Barkley was on stage and celebrating.

After Jones concluded his speech, Barkley went onto CNN and spoke with Jake Tapper about the race. As you can guess, Barkley was overjoyed, and spoke about this race with the wit and biting insight fans of his have come to expect.

