NBA on TNT

Charles Barkley doesn’t like the way Russell Westbrook dresses. Is it jealousy because Westbrook is young and hip while Barkley is old and requires specially tailored suits to fit him properly? Almost definitely.

Westbrook finally fired back at Barkley and, with a little help from David Aldridge and TNT’s research department, we can all laugh at Barkley’s wardrobe decisions from the 1990s.

Russ finally got his shot to fire back at Chuck for hating on his pregame outfits 😂 pic.twitter.com/OlIrRDwnqq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2017

The 1990s were a weird time. I was there. I saw it up close. There were a lot of strange trends. Remember grunge? Looking back on it, Seattle really ruined fashion for a long time with its “just rolled out of bed” look. But it was accepted. Whatever Barkley has working in this photo was never a thing. This is how a rich person dresses when he’s trying to dress like a rich person only he’s never met a real rich person in his life. It also shows Barkley may have not been well-liked because if you care about someone, you don’t let them go outside like that.

And it’s not that Westbrook doesn’t dress weird, but that’s how the kids dress today. Maybe when he’s on the TNT panel in 20 years and some young player makes fun of Westbrook, we will laugh, but that’s how people dressed. No one was dressing like Barkley in the ’90s except Barkley.

(NBA on TNT on Twitter)