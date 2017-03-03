Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is well on his way to being the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire NBA season. The Thunder’s point guard is averaging 31.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists through 61 games played and all signs point to him finishing the season with his foot firmly pressed on the gas.

Thursday night was a rare game without a Westbrook triple-double, as he scored 45 points with eight rebounds and four assists in a five-point loss to the Blazers in Portland. After the game, the Inside the NBA crew discussed his record-setting season, and Charles Barkley fired up the hot take machine and said the Thunder would be better if he weren’t trying for triple-doubles.