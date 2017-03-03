This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Charles Barkley Bashed Russell Westbrook For Trying To Get Triple-Doubles

03.03.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is well on his way to being the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire NBA season. The Thunder’s point guard is averaging 31.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists through 61 games played and all signs point to him finishing the season with his foot firmly pressed on the gas.

Thursday night was a rare game without a Westbrook triple-double, as he scored 45 points with eight rebounds and four assists in a five-point loss to the Blazers in Portland. After the game, the Inside the NBA crew discussed his record-setting season, and Charles Barkley fired up the hot take machine and said the Thunder would be better if he weren’t trying for triple-doubles.

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP