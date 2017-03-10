Ranking The Greatest Dunks From Shaq

Charles Barkley Snuck Up On A Sleeping Shaq To Give Him A Birthday Kiss

#Shaq
03.10.17 39 mins ago

TNT

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have a complicated working relationship. The two regularly antagonize each other on live television, and sometimes their arguments turn into name-calling and threats of fights (which never materialize).

However, there’s also a more tender side to their relationship. Despite their adversarial nature on TV, the two are friends and mostly just like to mess with each other on and off camera.

Barkley’s latest little prank on Shaq came on the TNT crew’s flight home from New York on Wednesday, when he noticed Shaq had fallen asleep and decided to sneak up on him for a little “birthday kiss,” being that O’Neal had his birthday on Monday.

