#Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons #Charles Barkley
07.16.17 3 hours ago

CBS

Charles Barkley says The Process will lead to the playoffs, but there’s a caveat: The team has to stay healthy. Barkley spoke with CSN Philly about the Sixers’ chances at a return to the postseason and sounded pretty optimistic.

With a young, talented roster that now includes the likes of Markelle Fultz, there’s reason to be excited about what Philadelphia can do. But Barkley says they do have to buck the recent trend of, well, never actually playing any games. That starts with long, productive seasons from Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

