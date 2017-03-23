Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you found out you had a terminal illness and had a limited amount of time to live, what would you do? Would you fight Skip Bayless to the death on live television? That’s what Charles Barkley would do.

Barkley was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, talking about gambling on the golf course with Michael Jordan and all manner of other things, and right before the show ended (at around the 40:50 mark in the video above), Barkley — who had just been explaining how he’d take out Shaq in a fight — told Patrick that if he were dying, he’d bring Skip Bayless on air and kill him live on Patrick’s show for the ratings.

Barkley: “You know what we should do for ratings? If I get a disease and I’m gonna die, how about you get Skip Bayless in here and I’ll kill him live on national television.” Patrick: “I like it. Like pay-per-view.” Barkley: “No, no, no. Just get him in here. Only when I know Imma die….Cause I just want to get Skip Bayless in a room one time and beat him like a dog.” Patrick: “So you’d kill him.” Barkley: “Yes. Only if I knew I was gonna die. Not if I’m gonna live, cause I don’t wanna go to prison. Cause like Mahorn say, ‘they would love you in prison.'”

It’s a quite funny back-and-forth, even if the topic is a bit morbid. Killing Bayless is a bit much (a lot much?), but if we took the murder part out of this equation, I can guarantee you that ratings for a Barkley-Bayless fight would be through the roof.